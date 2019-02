Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - A new study found Arizona to be the 4th most targeted state in America for robocall phone scams during tax season.

AllAreaCodes.com today released the States Most At Risk For Tax Season Scams after analyzing 15 million consumer complaints released by the FTC over the last three years (2016-18).

Arizona ranked 4th with 2,374 FTC complaints per 100,000 people. The study dove deeper into counties and found Maricopa County (Phoenix) was the 9th and Pima County (Tucson) was the 13th most targeted county in America.

The analysis revealed phone scams increase by 20% in March and April as compared to January so consumers should be on alert.

The IRS has stated repeatedly that they will never call to demand immediate payment, will not ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone, and will not threaten with the police or lawsuits. If you suspect the call is a scam, the IRS urges consumers to call them directly at 800-829-1040.