Grand Jury Indicts Used Car Dealership Owner

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the Arizona Department of Revenue announced a State Grand Jury returned a 19-count indictment against Jalisco Corp aka Jalisco Auto Sales, and its owner-operator, Maria Gutierrez.

The indictment accuses Gutierrez of falsifying Jalisco Auto Sales’ transaction privilege or sales tax returns between January 1, 2015 and July 26, 2016, by underreporting the number of cars sold. It is alleged that Jalisco Auto Sales charged its customers for sales tax but failed to remit the collected taxes to the Arizona Department of Revenue.

Investigators say Jalisco Auto Sales avoided approximately $100,000 in state, county, and city sales tax through the false filings.

This indictment was the result of a cooperative investigation between the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Arizona Department of Revenue.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.