Investing In Arizona’s Local Entities

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona remains committed to supporting our local-level entities by ensuring they have the resources needed to conduct daily operations and fund local priorities.

The state’s enacted fiscal year 2019 budget makes significant investments in Arizona’s counties by providing a total of $40.6 million in funding relief, restoring funds tapped by the state during the recession. The funding relief provided frees up resources for county governments to put toward local priorities.

Here are some examples of the ways Arizona prioritized investments in Arizona’s counties: