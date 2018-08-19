Governor’s Office Announces New Deputy General Counsel

Phoenix, Arizona - The Governor’s Office announced Thursday that Nicole Ong Colyer has been appointed as Deputy General Counsel.

Nicole has served as General Counsel for the Arizona Department of Administration since November 2015 where, as Chair of the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council, she oversaw significant regulatory reform across state agencies and led improvements to the process for reviewing outdated regulations. Prior to working for the state, Nicole worked in the private sector in commercial real estate law and representing clients on an array of issues to include compliance matters. Nicole also clerked for Judge Stephen M. McNamee at the United States District Court in the District of Arizona.

“Nicole is a true asset to the State of Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “She is dedicated to continuous improvement in all that she does and provides consistent, sound advice. I am happy to welcome her to a new role in the administration.”

Nicole received a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in business administration and finance from the University of San Francisco in 2005. She received her law degree cum laude from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law in 2008. Nicole was recognized in 2017 by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association as one of their “Best Lawyers under 40.”