Governor Ducey Participates In United Food Bank Ribbon-Cutting

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday visited United Food Bank for the ribbon-cutting of their new 2,400 square foot refrigerator and to thank staff, partners and volunteers for the life-changing work they do every day to feed Arizona’s families in need.

“Food banks are a lifeline for so many families in Arizona which is why we are continuing to provide funding in support of their missions,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is grateful for the work of the staff, partners and volunteers at food banks across the state and we are proud to invest and support their important work in our communities.”

In its FY19 budget, the state made a $1 million investment to support the vital missions of Arizona’s food banks. United Food Bank’s 2,400 square foot refrigerator has the capacity to hold four to five truckloads of fresh produce, and was purchased in part due to the state’s increased investment.

This new refrigerator will help United Food Bank store food to be distributed to more than 220 partner agencies that serve nearly 225,000 people in need across more than 19,500 square miles in Arizona.