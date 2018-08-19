Mesa Man Indicted in Child Internet Pornography Case

Mesa, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted 47-year-old Meyer William Stratton, from Mesa, on ten counts of Child Sexual Exploitation.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Deputies arrested Stratton on July 19, 2018. In the indictment, Stratton was charged with possessing ten graphic images of children engaged in sexual conduct or exploitative exhibition, seven of which were video files and three of which were still images.



Stratton is currently being held in Maricopa County Jail, in lieu of a $50,000 bond.



All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.