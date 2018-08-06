Border Patrol Arrests Local Tucson Man with Meth

Tucson, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a 34-year-old Tucson man at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint Thursday evening after discovering more than a pound of methamphetamine concealed on his body.

Agents referred a passenger shuttle van for a routine secondary immigration inspection of its passengers. During the inspection, they discovered a local Tucson man with a package of methamphetamine concealed and taped to one of his legs.

Agents arrested the man for narcotics smuggling and seized the drugs, valued at more than $2,700.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

courtesy: Border News Now