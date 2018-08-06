Arizona Cities With The Fastest Commute Graphic

Phoenix, Arizona - When discovering a place to call home, commuting time is one of the biggest factors that determines where people settle down.

The average commute time in Arizona is 25.3, up 0.7% from the latest Census Bureau data of cities with a population of 60,000 or more.

The team at HomeArea.com created the 9 Arizona Cities With The Fastest Commute Graphic

Here is the list from fastest to longest commute times:

1. Tempe, AZ, Previously #2, 20.9 minutes

2. Tucson, AZ, Previously #3, 21.7 minutes

3. Scottsdale, AZ, Previously #4, 22.9 minutes

4. Chandler, AZ, Previously #5, 24.4 minutes

5. Mesa, AZ, Previously #6, 24.9 minutes

6. Phoenix, AZ, Previously #7, 26.1 minutes

7. Gilbert, AZ, Previously #10, 26.9 minutes

8. Peoria, AZ, Previously #9, 28.2 minutes

9. Glendale, AZ, Previously #8, 28.2 minutes