Border Patrol Agents Arrest Gang Member Smuggling Aliens

Casa Grande, Arizona - Casa Grande Station Border Patrol agents arrested the U.S. citizen driver of a Ford Fusion, Monday evening, after conducting an immigration stop west of Tucson and discovering his five passengers were in the country illegally.

During the stop on State Route 86, agents identified the driver as a 29-year-old Phoenix man and his passengers as one woman and three men from Mexico, and one man from Guatemala. Their ages ranged from 19 to 34.

The driver, a self-admitted Sureno gang member out of California, was arrested for human smuggling. The five illegal aliens are being processed for immigration violations.