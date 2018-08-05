Parker Man Sentenced to Prison for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Phoenix, Arizona - Wednesday, Jason Allen Martinez, 37, of Parker, Arizona, and a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell to 77 months in prison, followed by a term of three years of supervised release. Martinez had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. Martinez was also sentenced to four months’ imprisonment in a 2010 supervised release matter, to run consecutive to the sentence imposed in the 2017 case. Martinez had previously admitted to violating his supervised release.

On Aug. 21, 2017, Martinez assaulted the victim, a former partner of his, by chasing her down in the vehicle he was driving and crashing into the rear end of the victim’s vehicle. Martinez continued to chase the victim after crashing into her vehicle and tried to force her off the road several times. The victim is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes and the assault occurred on the Colorado River Indian Tribes Indian Reservation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department. The prosecution was handled by Christina J. Reid-Moore, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.

CASE NUMBER: CR-2017-01509-PHX-DGC and CR-2010-00131-PHX-DGC

RELEASE NUMBER: 2018-098_Martinez