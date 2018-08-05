FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Law Enforcement Partners Arrest Man in Connection with Armed Robbery Series

Phoenix, Arizona - On Friday, July 27, 2018, Aaron Vasquez, 23, was arrested and charged in connection with a May 28, 2017 armed robbery of a fast food restaurant on 2972 North Alma School Road, Chandler, Arizona.

In May of 2018, the FBI became aware of and involved in investigating a series of ongoing armed robberies around the valley. Investigators believe that the same individual engaged in at least fifteen (15) armed robberies of various fast food restaurants between September 13, 2017 and July 19, 2018. The robberies, detailed in the complaint, took place in Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, and Tempe, Arizona. In each robbery, the individual utilized a similar handgun and was described with similar physical characteristics.

On July 27, 2018, the FBI and our partner law enforcement agencies executed search warrants in connection with the investigation. Items recovered, including clothes, were similar to items used in the various robberies.

Vasquez is charged with committing a violation of 18 U.S.C 1951 (Hobbs Act robbery) on May 28, 2018.

The investigation continues and additional charges may follow.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force would like to thank the Chandler Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Gilbert Police Department, and Tempe Police Department for the resources they contributed to this investigation.

“This is another example of Arizona law enforcement agencies working together to protect our communities from violent crime,” said Michael DeLeon, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office.

The suspect has been charged in a complaint, filed in federal court. A complaint is only an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for Arizona at http://www.azd.uscourts.gov/ or on PACER https://www.pacer.gov/

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.