Governor Ducey Calls On Board of Dental Examiners To Use New Model to Protect Public Safety And Increase Accountability

Phoenix, Arizona - In a letter sent Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey called on the Board of Dental Examiners (Board) to adopt a new, innovative partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to increase accountability, protect public safety and ensure prompt and thorough investigations of all complaints. State law allows for the board to “contract with other state or federal agencies as required to carry out the purposes of this chapter.” Under the new organizational structure the Board would contract with ADHS for executive director services. While the Board will continue to operate independently, it will receive the benefits of ADHS’s health expertise and experience in occupational licensing.

“It’s clear to me the Board of Dental Examiners would benefit from experienced leadership in matters of public health,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “With the executive director position currently vacant, the Board has an opportunity restore the public’s confidence in the Board’s abilities, to strengthen public safety, and better serve Arizonans by leveraging state government resources.”

This directive follows media reports that the Board did not take action following multiple warnings about a dentist’s credentials dating back to 2014. On July 9, 2018, the Governor demanded records and answers for the Board’s inaction. On July 12, 2018, the dentist was arrested and charged with three felonies, including fraud and forgery. The Board held an emergency meeting on July 16, 2018, and voted to re-investigate the dentist’s credentials and freeze his anesthesia permit, and the executive director of the Board submitted a retirement notice. Following reports that the dentist continues to advertise for anesthesia services, and continues to practice dentistry, on August 1, 2018, the Governor called on the Board’s to take any and all action up to and including revoking the dentist’s license to protect the public.

The Board operates independently and consists of 11 members, including six dentists, two dental hygienists and three public members. Each member is appointed to serve a term of four years, with staggered appointment dates. ADHS is responsible for leading Arizona’s public health system including responding to disease outbreaks, licensing health and childcare facilities, operating the Arizona State Hospital and improving the overall health and wellness of all Arizonans.