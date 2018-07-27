Governor Ducey Declares State Of Emergency For Flooding In Coconino County

Phoenix, Arizona - Responding to significant flooding caused by unusual amounts of heavy rainfall, Governor Doug Ducey today declared a State of Emergency in Coconino County, making available additional state resources to support ongoing response and recovery efforts.

Beginning on July 14, 2018 and continuing through July 18, 2018, Coconino County experienced a series of monsoon storms - one produced over three inches or rain in an hour and the other produced over five inches in two hours.

Floodwaters and debris from the storms have damaged private property and public infrastructure, obstructed roadways and interrupted power services. Due to the threat of flash floods, immediate emergency protective measures are needed to protect Arizonans in these communities.

“This declaration will ensure that the necessary resources are available to protect the lives, pets and property of Arizonans,” said Governor Ducey. “Thank you to all of the first responders for their continued dedication to protecting Arizonans in this effort.”

Today’s emergency declaration directs $200,000 in emergency funds to the flooding recovery efforts.

Read the emergency declaration below.

DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY - 2018 COCONINO COUNTY FLOODING EMERGENCY

WHEREAS, starting on July 14, 2018 a series of monsoon storms produced unusual amounts of heavy rainfall concentrated in Coconino County. This included storms on July 17, 2018 which produced more than 3 inches in an hour and July 18, 2018 which produced between 5.35 inches to 5.94 inches in under two hours, a 1000-year rain event; and

WHEREAS, local and state agencies have evaluated the flash-flood threat and determined that immediate emergency protective measures are required to protect these communities; and

WHEREAS, the excessive rainfall added to the amount of water in the watershed of the burn scars from the Schultz Fire (2011), excessive runoff flooded into communities in the Flagstaff area; and

WHEREAS, numerous private properties were impacted by flood waters and debris flows from the forest.; and

WHEREAS, physical impacts also occurred to infrastructure including debris obstructing roadways, damage to public infrastructure, grade control structures, channel armoring, interruption of power services, and damage to school property; and

WHEREAS, Coconino County activated and staffed their Emergency Operations Center from July 18 to July 20, 2018; and

WHEREAS, the Governor is authorized to declare an emergency pursuant to A.R.S. §26.303(D); and

WHEREAS, the Legislature has authorized the expenditure of funds in an event of an emergency pursuant to A.R.S. §35-192;

NOW, THEREFORE I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the State, do hereby determine that the 2018 Coconino County Flooding Emergency justifies a declaration of a State of Emergency, pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-303(D), and I do hereby:

a. Declare that a State of Emergency exists in Coconino County due to flooding, effective July 15, 2018 and continuing; and

b. Direct that the sum of $200,000 from the general fund be made available to the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to be expended in accordance with A.R.S. §35-192, A.A.C. R8-2-301 to 321, and Executive Order 79-4; and

c. Direct that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to direct and control state and other assets and authorize the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate state assets; and

d. Authorize the Adjutant General to mobilize and call to activate all or such part of the Arizona National Guard as is determined necessary to assist in the protection of life and property throughout the State.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

G O V E R N O R

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this twenty-sixth day of July in the Year Two Thousand Eighteen and of the independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Second.