Preparing For Hazardous Weather

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona is all too familiar with the devastation that fire and monsoon season can bring.

The powerful storms in Coconino County serve as a reminder for everyone in Arizona to take precaution during Monsoon Season. Today, a State of Emergency was declared for Coconino County to help assist in response and recovery efforts due to damage caused by flooding from storms in the area.

Arizonans can make a difference by getting prepared -- here’s how:

Avoid Severe Weather: Stay up to date on weather reports and stay alert for weather watches, warnings, flood advisories and flash flood warnings.

Travel Safely: When traveling in the car, avoid crossing roads with flood waters -- it only takes 18 inches of water to carry away a vehicle and six inches of water to knock down an adult. During dust storms, pull off to the side of the road and turn off vehicle lights.

Plan Ahead: Get together with your family and decide on a evacuation and communication plan. Also, take the time and put together an emergency kit with enough food, water and supplies to last at least 72 hours.

More Information: For more information on how to stay informed and get prepared, visit: https://ein.az.gov/monsoon-awareness.

Coming out of a record dry winter, Arizona braced for what would be a challenging fire season. Due to the proactive measures taken between the state and our federal cooperators, and the vigilance of our residents, the number of acres burned this year has decreased. At this time last year, 357,096 acres had already burned compared to 89,522 acres so far this year but this is still more work to be done on prevention efforts.

Eighty percent of this year’s fires have been human-caused. Here are ways Arizonans can do to help prevent wildfires: