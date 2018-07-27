Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For State Trooper Tyler Edenhofer

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from Thursday, July 26, 2018, until sunset Friday, July 27, 2018, in honor of State Trooper Tyler Edenhofer who was killed in the line of duty from injuries related to a shooting. Another State Trooper, Dalin Dorris, was critically injured during the tragic incident.

“Arizona today mourns the loss of one of our brave State Troopers, Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, who was killed in the line of duty, and we pray for the health of Trooper Dalin Dorris who sustained critical injuries during the incident.

“This tragedy is an all too real and heartbreaking reminder of the harm our heroic law enforcement officers face each and everyday for the safety and wellbeing of Arizonans, and for peace in our communities.

“This morning I ask Arizonans to join me in prayer and reflection; in gratitude for Trooper Edenhofer’s service to our state, for the strength and health of Trooper Dorris, for both of their grieving families and for all of our brave law enforcement officers who are mourning the loss of one of their own. Arizona stands in support with you all.

“I’ve directed all flags at state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunsettomorrow, Friday, July 27, 2018."