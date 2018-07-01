Arizona's Growing "Economic Momentum"

Phoenix, Arizona - With the lowest unemployment in a decade and over 160,000 new jobs added since 2015, Arizona’s economy continues to grow and expand - attracting both businesses and individuals to our state.

“Arizona’s growing economic momentum owes itself to the hard work of entrepreneurs, business owners and their employees across our state,” said Governor Ducey.

Read what others are saying about Arizona’s growing economy:

Arizona Republic: “Arizona Economic Forecast: Another Strong Year, No Recession In Sight.” “Arizona placed among the top 10 states in 2017 for job creation, domestic in-migration, population growth and other key measures, with further momentum likely this year and perhaps beyond.” (Russ Wiles, “Arizona Economic Forecast: Another Strong Year, No Recession In Sight,” Arizona Republic, 05/04/18)

“Arizona's Economy Will Continue To Expand In 2018.” “Arizona's economy will continue to expand in 2018, with no recession risk in sight and a solid commercial real estate market benefiting from job gains and population growth.”(Russ Wiles, “Arizona Economic Forecast: Another Strong Year, No Recession In Sight,” Arizona Republic, 05/04/18)

KTAR: “Personal Income In Arizona Rising Faster Than National Average.” “Figures for real personal income growth...showed that Arizona had a top 10 growth rate in the country. Personal income in Arizona rose by 2.6 percent, up from the 1.1 percent national average.” (“Personal Income In Arizona Rising Faster Than National Average,” KTAR, 06/03/18)

Governing: Arizona Among “States With The Top GDP Growth.” “Year-over-year real GDP grew at the fastest rate in the following states: Washington, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and Utah...Solid job and population gains pushed up real GDP by 3.2 percent in Arizona last year.” (Mike Maciag, “States With The Top GDP Growth,” Governing, 05/08/18)

Forecasts Estimate “Net Job Growth Of 69,000” In 2018. “An Arizona State University forecast estimates net job growth of 69,000 this year, up from 63,000 in 2017.”(Mike Maciag, “States With The Top GDP Growth,” Governing, 05/08/18)

KTAR: “Arizona Ranks Among Top States In Nation For Economic Momentum.” “Arizona has ranked among the top states in the nation for economic momentum...The Index of State Economic Momentum, which was published by State Policy Reports, found that Arizona ranked as the fifth-best state in the nation in the first quarter of 2018. (“Arizona Ranks Among Top States In Nation For Economic Momentum,” KTAR, 04/04/18)

Arizona Progressed “Both Overall And In Individual Sub-Categories.” “Arizona also climbed from No. 6 to No. 3 in the nation for personal income growth, improved from No. 10 to No. 9 in employment growth and jumped from eighth to sixth in population growth.”(“Arizona Ranks Among Top States In Nation For Economic Momentum,” KTAR, 04/04/18)

CNBC: Four Arizona Cities Among “10 Best Places For The Class Of 2018 To Find A Job.” “WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities across 26 key indicators in order to calculate which were the best places for job seekers...Check out the 10 best cities to find a job in 2018: 5. Gilbert, AZ, 4. Peoria, AZ, 2. Scottsdale, AZ, 1. Chandler, AZ.” (Abigail Hess, “The 10 Best Places For The Class Of 2018 To Find A Job This Year," CNBC, 05/31/18)