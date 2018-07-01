Arizona's Booming Tech Sector

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey and Milestone Technologies, a Silicon Valley-based technology firm, announced the company’s plans to expand in Arizona, bringing 100 new jobs to the state.
Attracted by our state’s innovation-friendly policies, talented workforce and high quality of life, technology companies continue to set up shop in Arizona — with the expansion of Milestone Technologies serving as the latest example.
Not only are companies moving to Arizona, those already operating in the state continue to expand, create new jobs and develop innovative technologies.
Here’s the latest on Arizona’s booming technology sector:
- From 2015 to 2017, Arizona added 10,991 new technology jobs across all industries.
- Arizona’s technology sector directly contributes an estimated $28.5 billion to the state’s economy — and supports over 237,000 jobs.
- Arizona is home to over 8,500 technology companies.
- Top technology occupations in the state include software and web developers, computer system and information security analysts and network architects.
- Arizona’s leading technology industry sectors include technology manufacturing, IT and custom software services and telecommunications and internet services.