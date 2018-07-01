Arizona's Booming Tech Sector

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey and Milestone Technologies, a Silicon Valley-based technology firm, announced the company’s plans to expand in Arizona, bringing 100 new jobs to the state.

Attracted by our state’s innovation-friendly policies, talented workforce and high quality of life, technology companies continue to set up shop in Arizona — with the expansion of Milestone Technologies serving as the latest example.

Not only are companies moving to Arizona, those already operating in the state continue to expand, create new jobs and develop innovative technologies.

Here’s the latest on Arizona’s booming technology sector: