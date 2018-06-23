Dr. Dowling Announces Candidacy for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District

Litchfield Park, Arizona - Last week at the Superior Court of Maricopa County, the State Republican party attorney filed an unprecedented 63-page, 16 count complaint alleging fraud against U. S. Congress candidate (District 8) Dr. Sandra Dowling, trying to keep her off the ballot. This came through the congressional office for District 21. Yesterday morning, the County signature count supported former Marine, Dr. Sandra Dowling. The State Republican Party Attorney, Kory Langhofer, dropped the frivolous case in support of Dr. Dowling. With this news, Sandra is excited to kick off her campaign to run for U.S. Congress representing Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.

As a cancer survivor and a United States Marine veteran, there are several issues that are important to Dr. Dowling. What is close to her heart are supporting our veterans, repairing the nation’s health care and protecting senior citizens. Says Sandra, “I love serving my Country and I am fiercely dedicated to the great people of Arizona. More can be done, I am running for Congress on a principled conservative platform that puts the community first and political insiders last. My values are conservative because it is who I am. I keep my promises because it is how I was raised. It is a privilege to fight for liberty and a duty to stand for the people of Arizona”.



​ Dr. Sandra E. Dowling has been involved with the Republican Party for more than thirty-five years, advocating for public policies that have enhanced our community. Sandra has worked hard for many years, side-by-side with local, state and national leaders to improve the quality of life for all of Arizona.



“This election is about you...your family, your jobs, and your future. With your support, I know we can bring Arizona values like civility, common sense, and strong ethics to Congress!” Dr. Sandra E. Dowling

Please help support Sandra. All funds raised are used to get her message out to voters about continuing our Nations bright future.



About Sandra:



After her military service, Sandra earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in educational administration from ASU. She earned her doctorate degree from Northern Arizona University after completing the educational leadership program. Her studies were concentrated in the areas of education, finance and public policy.



Dr. Sandra E. Dowling is an experienced leader and business entrepreneur. As the former President and CEO of a West Valley insurance agency, she has excelled and received numerous local and national achievement awards. She has maintained her Arizona superintendent, administrative and teaching certifications.



Dr. Sandra E. Dowling and her husband Dennis have been lifelong West Valley residents and live in Litchfield Park.



Follow Sandra on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/sandra4congress/ or visit her website at: https://www.dowlingforcongress.net.