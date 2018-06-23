Arizona Attorney General's Office Announces $400,000 in Community Grants to Educate Youth on Opioid Abuse

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Friday that three community organizations from across the state will receive a total of $400,000 in grants to help combat youth opioid abuse within Arizona. The grants will be used to educate middle and high school aged youth, and 18-21 year old college students at Yavapai College and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University about the dangers of opioid misuse and abuse.

Additionally, hundreds of parents, district coaches, curriculum coordinators, and academic coordinators will receive education and materials on opioid abuse and techniques to support their children and students. Grants were awarded to following organizations:

Chicanos Por La Causa - $133,411 (Pima County)

Intermountain Centers - $160,990 (Pinal County)

MATFORCE - $104,030 - (Yavapai County)

"Over the course of the two year grant program, over 13,000 Arizona youth will be educated on the dangers of opioid addiction and how to prevent abuses and misuse," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "I'm grateful for our community partners and their willingness to step up and provide these important resources to the public."

“In the last year alone there have been nearly 8,600 reported opioid overdoses and approximately 1,400 deaths associated with the use of this drug in Arizona. We need to do whatever is necessary to stop this epidemic. The funding from this grant will allow us to use an evidence-based curriculum to educate high school students in Pima County on the prevention of opioid usage.” – Andres L. Contreras, CPLC Executive Vice President of Social Services & Education

“Funding provided by the Attorney General’s Office for the prevention and education of opioid misuse and abuse will have a positive impact on our communities. We are excited to be granted the opportunity to provide these services to children, youth and families.” – Rose M. Lopez, President and CEO of Intermountain Centers

“MATFORCE is delighted to have been awarded funding through the Arizona Attorney General's Office for the Opioid Misuse and Abuse Education Prevention Program. Prevention is the number one focus of MATFORCE. Through this award MATFORCE will be able to educate thousands of youth in Yavapai County on the risks and harms of misusing and abusing opioid drugs.” – Merilee Fowler, Executive Director, MATFORCE

The grants were awarded via a competitive evaluation process. 17 organizations applied for the grant. The grants came as a result of a settlement with pharmaceutical company Amgen Inc. related to prescription drug marketing and will span a two-year cycle.