Katie Conner Joins Attorney General's Office as New Spokesperson and Director of Media Relations

Phoenix, Arizona - Katie Conner has joined the Office of the Arizona Attorney General and will serve as the new Spokesperson and Director of Media Relations for Mark Brnovich. For the past five years, Conner has worked as an Emmy award-winning reporter for ABC15.

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter in my career and bring my skills and experience to a different aspect of media relations," said Conner. “I’ve always been drawn to helping protect victims of fraud and crime and I'm looking forward to being a part of the important work being done by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office."

"Personnel is policy and I am incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by such a talented team of public servants at the Attorney General's Office," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "We're honored to have Katie join the team and grateful she will continue to serve the people of Arizona in this important role."

Conner will handle day-to-day media communications and strategies on behalf of the Attorney General's Office.

Conner got her first break at a CBS station in Medford, Oregon. She started as a multimedia journalist and then quickly progressed to weekend anchor and then weekday morning anchor and investigative reporter.

Conner is a third-generation Arizona native.