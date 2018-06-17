Page Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Aggravated Sexual Abuse

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Frank Junior Young, 23, of Page, Ariz., and a member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen M. McNamee to 144 months in prison, followed by a term of 15 years of supervised release. Young had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse.

On Feb. 19, 2016, Young sexually abused the victim by using force and threats. The victim is also a member of the Navajo Nation and the assault occurred on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Department of Law Enforcement. The prosecution was handled by Christina J. Reid-Moore, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.