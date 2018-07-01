Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff Honoring The Yarnell 19

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Saturday ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who gave their lives protecting Arizona’s land and communities from the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.

“Five years ago, the Granite Mountain Hotshots battled one of the most devastating wildfires in our state’s history. During this tragic event Arizona lost 19 brave men who sacrificed their lives to protect a community and keep residents out of harm’s way. Words are unable to express our gratitude for their heroic service,” said Governor Ducey. “On this solemn day, I urge Arizonans to remember these men and all of the selfless professionals working around the clock to keep us safe every wildfire season.”

BACKGROUND: On November 30, 2016, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park opened to the public, to serve as a lasting legacy to the heroism and sacrifice of the Yarnell 19.