Arizona Joins Agreements Strengthening Arizona-Sonora Partnerships

Tucson, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today co-signed two Memoranda of Understanding agreements with Sonora, Mexico Governor Claudia Pavlovich at the Arizona-Mexico Commission (AMC) Plenary Session as part of the 2018 AMC Summit in Tucson, Arizona. The agreements aim to strengthen ties between the neighboring states and support economic development initiatives in the Arizona-Sonora region.

The signed agreements include:

Joint Promotion of Tourism in the Arizona-Sonora Region as a “two-nation destination”

The joint agreement between the Arizona Office of Tourism and the Tourism Development Commission of Sonora will implement coordinated strategies in both states to promote the region as a prime tourism destination. The agreement will facilitate a joint marketing effort for the region, highlighting opportunities in cross-border tourism.

Innovation Network Supporting Entrepreneurs and Technology Generators

The joint agreement between the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Secretariat of the Economy of the State of Sonora forms a partnership between Arizona and Sonora that will drive innovation, entrepreneurship and technological advances in the region. The two co-signing organizations will collaborate with key tech park partners and higher education institutions in both states to identify a technology-based economic development strategy for the region.

“Arizona and Sonora are uniquely positioned to lead on an international level. With our geographic ties and collaborative spirit, we continue to move our region forward in today’s global economy, expanding opportunity for all our citizens,” said Governor Ducey. “I am proud to work with Governor Pavlovich to support Arizona and Sonora’s innovative research opportunities and tourism industries, which both play an integral part of our economies.”

Both agreements will be implemented by their respective signatory organizations from each state.