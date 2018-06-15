Governor Ducey Appoints Casey McGinley To The Pima County Superior Court

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday announced the appointment of Casey McGinley as a Judge to the Pima County Superior Court.

Casey McGinley is currently a full-time Judge Pro Tempore of the Pima County Superior Court. In this role, he presides over criminal cases. He also serves as an appellate judge on appeals and special actions from Pima County limited jurisdiction courts, and as a judge for both the Restitution Court and the Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison Program.

Casey began his career clerking for Judge Christopher C. Browning on the Arizona Superior Court for Pima County. After his clerkship, Casey took a position as Deputy County Attorney with the Pima County Attorney’s Office where he practiced criminal prosecution for nine years serving in the misdemeanor, vehicular, violent offense and cold case units.

Casey has provided pro bono legal services to several organizations, including Wills for Heroes and Mothers against Drunk Driving. In addition, Casey has volunteered as a professor of practice at the University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law where he taught a course on trial advocacy. He also instructed all incoming and first-time attorneys at the Pima County Attorney’s Office during their initiation to the office and volunteered to assist mock trial teams at both the University of Arizona and St. Gregory Preparatory Academy.

Casey earned his Bachelors of Science in Political Science from the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University and his law degree from the University of Arizona.

“Casey’s experience in Pima County as a prosecutor will serve to benefit the citizens of Pima County. I am honored to be appointing Casey to the Pima County Superior Court," said Governor Ducey.

The appointment of Casey McGinley was made to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard Fields.