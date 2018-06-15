Governor Ducey Proclaims Monsoon Awareness Week

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed the week of June 10 as Monsoon Awareness Week to highlight the importance of being informed and getting prepared for severe weather in Arizona.

During monsoon season, which spans from mid-June through September, the extreme heat in Arizona paired with moisture creates the conditions for thunderstorms, lightning, high winds, and heavy rains in addition to flash floods and dust storms. There are also potentially life-threatening health risks of extreme heat such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Monsoon Awareness Week provides valuable education and information for Arizonans about best practices during adverse weather conditions,” said Governor Ducey. “I encourage all Arizonans to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season and stay safe on the roads.”

To learn more about monsoon hazards and safety tips, visit EIN.az.gov/monsoon-awareness.

View a PDF of the proclamation HERE.

Text of the proclamation can be viewed below.

***

WHEREAS, it is vital that all residents be aware of the challenge of living with extreme heat, limited water resources, severe weather, and floods; and

WHEREAS, the extreme summer heat may cause life-threatening conditions among our vulnerable populations, for those who work outside, take part in outdoor activities or lack refuge from the heat; and

WHEREAS, limited water resources may cause hardships and possible life-threatening conditions for people and livestock in drought stricken areas; and

WHEREAS, severe storms threaten the safety of people who live and travel in Arizona with damaging high wind, dangerous dust storms, destructive hail and hazardous lightning; and

WHEREAS, these storms along with floodwaters that inundate our land, cause property damage, jeopardize our food supply and threaten the health and safety of the people in our State; and

WHEREAS, the Arizona Departments of Emergency and Military Affairs, Agriculture, Health Services, Homeland Security, Insurance, Public Safety, Transportation and Water Resources have joined with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and The Salvation Army to recognize the need to provide periodic urban hydration support, and public education on the advantages of being prepared for drought, dust storms, extreme heat, flash flooding, and severe weather in Arizona.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim June 10 – 15, 2018, as

ARIZONA MONSOON AWARENESS WEEK

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this fourteenth day of May in the year Two Thousand and Eighteen and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Second.

ATTEST:

SECRETARY OF STATE