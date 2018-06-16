Nogales Border Patrol Honors Fallen Agent Alexander Kirpnick on 20th Anniversary

Potrero Canyon, Arizona - Officials at the Nogales Border Patrol Station unveiled a new stone monument Monday honoring fallen Border Patrol Agent Alexander Kirpnick who was killed in the line of duty 20 years ago on June 3, 1998.

Family & former co-workers met to

honor the memory of fallen BPA

Alexander Kirpnick

Agent Kirpnick was shot and killed near Nogales while attempting to apprehend a group of drug mules. Agents and Agent Kirpnick’s family members participated in a private ceremony held in Potrero Canyon where the shooting occurred.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch and Deputy Chief Self served as keynote speakers during the memorial ceremony. Agent Kirpnick’s sister, as well as a childhood friend and fellow co-workers, also shared personal memories during the event that included military-style honors presented by Tucson Sector’s Honor Guard.

Since the Border Patrol’s inception on May 28, 1924, 127 brave agents made the ultimate sacrifice; 12 of them belonging to Tucson Sector.