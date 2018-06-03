Arizona’s Border Strike Force Continuing To Make Arizona And America Safer

Phoenix, Arizona - From addiction, to overdoses, to property crimes, Arizona remains all too familiar with the serious consequences of drug and human trafficking across the southern border.

Wednesday, at a House of Representatives Homeland Security Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee Field Hearing, Governor Doug Ducey placed a focus on the progress the state has made through the Arizona Border Strike Force.

The Arizona Border Strike Force, created at the direction of Governor Ducey in September of 2015, continues to protect Arizona communities by stopping the flow of criminals, narcotics, weapons and ammunition trafficked in the state.

Through collaboration between local, state, tribal and federal partners, Border Strike Force operations have yielded significant results to date. Here are notable successes through March of 2018:

Narcotic Drug Seizures: Border Strike Force operations have resulted in the seizure of over 58,200 pounds of marijuana, over 8,200 prescription drug pills/capsules and 4,400 pounds of dangerous drugs such as crystal methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

Firearm And Ammunition Seizures: Border Strike Force operations have yielded 280 firearms and over 173,000 rounds of ammunition.

Arrests And Apprehensions: The Border Strike Force has made over 3,100 arrests and released at least 600 subjects to federal agencies.

Operational Successes: Notable Border Strike Force successes include Operation Sidewinder II & III, operations that led to the seizure of 5,084 pounds of marijuana and 52 felony arrests, and Operation Organ Grinder, which resulted in the seizure of 4,038 pounds of marijuana and 73 felony arrests.

The Border Strike Force is a proven success and continues to make Arizona and America a safer place. To date, Arizona has invested $43 million in the Border Strike Force, with an increased investment of $2.9 million in fiscal year 2019. These new dollars will help expand enforcement operations in the critical areas of Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma counties.