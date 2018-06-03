Arizona Man Accused of Setting Warehouse Fire to Collect Insurance Money

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted Mohamed Abdelrahman, 41, for allegedly setting a warehouse on fire to collect a property insurance payout of $120,050. The Phoenix Fire Investigations Unit and the Arizona Department of Insurance investigated this case.

On November 1, 2017, Abdelrahman called 911 at 3:31 am to report a fire at his furniture business inside of a leased commercial warehouse at 6845 N. 21st Avenue in Phoenix. Abdelrahman is accused of using gasoline to start the fire and tampering with surveillance equipment in the area to conceal his involvement. It is also alleged he increased his existing property insurance policy and took out an additional policy within days of the fire. Abdelrahman is facing four felony charges, including one count of Arson of a Structure, two counts of Filing a False Insurance Claim, and one count of Forgery.

Assistant Attorney General Tarah White is prosecuting this case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.