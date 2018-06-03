Governor’s Budget Office Releases FY 2019 District-Level Funding Projections

Phoenix, Arizona - The Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting released an analysis Thursday detailing the projected amount of funding each Arizona school district and charter school will receive as part of the #20x2020 plan, enacted in the fiscal year 2019 budget.

Funding estimates in the analysis are based on increases in the base level formula for teacher pay, inflation, and the restoration of District and Charter Additional Assistance.

The funding is allocated on a per-pupil basis, and projections are based primarily on current enrollment levels. Exact funding amounts might vary based on increases or decreases in enrollment for the upcoming year.