Camp Verde Man Sentenced to 36 Months in Prison for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Jose Manuel Lara, Jr., 20, of Camp Verde, Ariz., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell to 36 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The original sentence of 45 months was reduced by nine months to reflect credit for time Lara Jr., served in tribal custody for the same offense. Lara, Jr. had previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

On June 25, 2017, Lara, Jr., an enrolled member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, assaulted the victim, also a member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, by running him over with a vehicle. The victim suffered serious bodily injury and required multiple surgeries.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department. The prosecution was handled by Christina Covault, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.