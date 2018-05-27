Twenty-Three Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation

Fort Apache, Arizona - On May 15, 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, partnered with ATF, DEA, BIA, state, and local partners, to execute 34 federal and state arrest warrants on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

The executed warrants included federal charges for narcotics trafficking, assault, rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, and violations of supervised release/probation. State charges include felony failure to appear and probation violations stemming from assault, DUI, sexual assault, and narcotics trafficking.

“The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to identify, pursue, and apprehend fugitives from justice. These arrests send a strong message that you cannot hide on Arizona’s Indian Reservations in order to avoid criminal charges,” according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael DeLeon.

The FBI would like to recognize the outstanding coordination with the DEA, White Mountain Apache Police Department, White Mountain Apache Rangers, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office on this operation.

Related court documents and information may be found on PACER https://www.pacer.gov/.

Name
Age
Pacer #
Status
Margarita Lupe, aka Bapes
29
3:18-cr-08133-DJH
Apprehended
Gumercindo Hernandez, aka Chindo
37
3:18-cr-08061-GMS
Apprehended
Karl Harris
38
3:18-cr-08160-DGZ
At Large
Adam Cournoyer
26
3:18-cr-08141-JJT
Apprehended
Franco Massey
36
3:18-cr-08140-DLR
At Large
Travis Bead
32
3:05-cr-00012-DGC
Apprehended
Brandon Wright
28
3:18-cr-08137-DJH
Apprehended
Colin Kyle Walker
28
3:18-cr-08139-DGC
Apprehended
Erman Gloshay
47
State Warrant
Apprehended
Matthew Hinton Jr
26
3:18-cr-08143-DLR
Apprehended
Lucas Henry
23
3:18-cr-08138-GMS
Apprehended
Hanson Truax
32
3:18-cr-08137-DJH
Apprehended
Kistler Griggs
41
3:17-cr-08166-JPL
At Large
Chavez Bo Henry
31
3:16-cr-08132-DLR
Apprehended
Chad Tessay
32
3:12-cr-08098-GMS
Apprehended
Devin Ivins
35
3:15-cr-08130-SRB
Apprehended
Garren Keith Gass
27
3:16-cr-08129-JZB
At Large
John Hoskie
33
3:17-cr-08062-SPL
Apprehended
Rovene Johnson
33
3:06-cr-00443-GMS
At Large
Leon Hinton
64
Cr-18-8015-PCT-DJH
At Large
Steven Ivins
28
3:15-CR-08110-DKD
At Large
Brazie Boyd Johnson
29
2:13-cr-00834-SRB
Apprehended
Andrew Kane Jr
38
State Warrant
Apprehended
Daniel Kessay
45
Local Warrant
At Large
John Lupe
63
State Warrant
Apprehended
Samson James
30
State Warrant
Apprehended
Samuel Meade
39
State Warrant
Apprehended
Sheena Clendon
34
State Warrant
Apprehended
Alicia Nosie
35
State Warrant
At Large
Otis Rico
32
State Warrant
At Large
Isaiah Redbird
32
State Warrant
At Large
Juvenile
-
-
Apprehended
Raquel Truax
36
State Warrant
Apprehended
Murphy Dehose
56
State Warrant
Apprehended

 