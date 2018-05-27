Twenty-Three Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation

Fort Apache, Arizona - On May 15, 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, partnered with ATF, DEA, BIA, state, and local partners, to execute 34 federal and state arrest warrants on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

The executed warrants included federal charges for narcotics trafficking, assault, rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, and violations of supervised release/probation. State charges include felony failure to appear and probation violations stemming from assault, DUI, sexual assault, and narcotics trafficking.

“The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to identify, pursue, and apprehend fugitives from justice. These arrests send a strong message that you cannot hide on Arizona’s Indian Reservations in order to avoid criminal charges,” according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael DeLeon.

The FBI would like to recognize the outstanding coordination with the DEA, White Mountain Apache Police Department, White Mountain Apache Rangers, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office on this operation.

Related court documents and information may be found on PACER https://www.pacer.gov/.