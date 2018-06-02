USBP Operation Guardian Support Takes Off with Flying Start

Tucson, Arizona - Since April 6, the Arizona National Guard has assisted in more than 1,200 arrests, the seizure of more than 1,360 pounds of marijuana, and several conveyances.

“Our agency relies on some of the finest law enforcement professionals to meet our goals and execute our mission,” said Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch. “Having the support of committed and dedicated guardsmen gives our agents much needed help, while we work to increase our staffing.”

Elements from the Arizona

National Guard have proved

to be a valued asset already

One such example of the Guard’s hard work occurred Wednesday afternoon, when an air support National Guard helicopter assisted in the apprehension of six marijuana smugglers, in the desert east of Ajo.

A National Guard aircrew spotted a group of six men carrying illicit drugs, and guided Border Patrol agents to their location. Agents were able to arrest all six men illegally present in the country, and seized more than 284 pounds of marijuana during the incident.

Agents were led to the location of six

backpackers and more than 284 pounds

of marijuana

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has a decades-long relationship working with the Department of Defense. The National Guard significantly assists CBP through support such as aerial detection, repairing border infrastructure, and logistical support while CBP focuses on enforcing our immigration laws.