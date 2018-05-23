Governor Ducey Appoints Margaret LaBianca To The Maricopa County Superior Court

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Margaret LaBianca as a Judge on the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Margaret currently serves as a Commissioner for the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2015, where she presides over probate and mental health calendars.

Margaret started her law career as a law clerk for Arizona Supreme Court Judge Frederick Martone and has extensive legal experience in environmental, water, energy and utility law. Margaret practiced at the Phoenix law firms of Polsinelli PC and Snell & Wilmer L.L.P., and was a partner at Bryan Cave L.L.P., prior to her appointment as a court commissioner. Margaret authored and co-authored a number of published works including a chapter on water law within the Maricopa County Bar Association’s 2006 and 2011 editions of The Most Frequently Asked Questions in Environmental Law. She was recognized by Chambers USA from 2012 to 2014 as one of America’s Leading Lawyers for Business and has served as a panelist and presenter on topics such as mental health adjudications, probate, environmental and water law.

Margaret graduated from Simmons College in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies, she graduated from Columbia University in 1995 with a Master’s degree in American Studies, and she graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona College of Law in 1998.

“Margaret’s array of experience in the legal profession makes her well-qualified for the bench,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to appoint Margaret LaBianca to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”

This appointment was made to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Ditsworth.