Excellence In Arizona State Government

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona’s state government officials work hard to keep our state safe, provide quality services, and enhance the lives of all Arizona citizens. The vision and leadership of Arizona’s state agencies have led to real results for our state, and several local and national organizations have taken notice.
Here are a few examples of state officials recognized in the past year for their efforts in making Arizona a better state:
- Greg McKay, Excellence for Children Award, Casey Family Programs, and Justice For All Award, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office: Casey Family Programs, a national foundation focused on safely reducing the need for foster care, awarded Department of Child Safety (DCS) Director Greg McKay with its Excellence for Children Award in January of 2018. The award acknowledged Director McKay’s leadership in eliminating the department’s 16,000 caseload backlog and reducing the average caseload for child safety workers. In April of 2018, Director McKay also received the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Justice for All Award in recognition of his life-long dedication to child welfare.
- Lisa Atkins, Lifetime Achievement Award, Phoenix Business Journal: At the Phoenix Business Journal’s 2018 Outstanding Women in Business Luncheon, Arizona State Land Commissioner Lisa Atkins was presented with the Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award due to her “array of knowledge and influence” in Phoenix and beyond. An Arizona native, Lisa Atkins has served over 40 years in public service and was appointed as Arizona’s 21st land commissioner by Governor Doug Ducey in 2015.
- Dr. Cara Christ and Tom Betlach, Healthcare Power List 2018, Phoenix Magazine: Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) Director Tom Betlach tied at number 10 in this year’s Phoenix Magazine’s Healthcare Power List. Phoenix Magazine recognized the key role both directors play in combating Arizona’s opioid epidemic.
- Sue Black, National Gold Medal for Best Managed State Park System in US, National Recreation and Park Association: In September of 2017, Arizona State Parks and Trails Director Sue Black received a national gold medal recognizing the Arizona Parks Department as the best managed state park system in the country. The award, given by the National Recreation and Park Association, pays tribute to state parks systems that have shown excellence in resource management, fiscally sound business practices, and long-term planning.