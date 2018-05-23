The #20x2020 Plan In Action

Phoenix, Arizona - On May 3, Governor Doug Ducey signed the #20x2020 plan into law, providing a 20 percent increase in teacher pay by school year 2020.

“Arizona teachers have earned this raise,” said Governor Ducey. “And the #20x2020 plan delivers.”

School districts in Arizona have the flexibility to allocate these new dollars to meet the specific needs of their district.

See what pay raises school districts across the state have planned for this upcoming school year as part of the #20x2020 plan, so far: