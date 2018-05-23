The #20x2020 Plan In Action

Phoenix, Arizona - On May 3, Governor Doug Ducey signed the #20x2020 plan into law, providing a 20 percent increase in teacher pay by school year 2020.
“Arizona teachers have earned this raise,” said Governor Ducey. “And the #20x2020 plan delivers.”
School districts in Arizona have the flexibility to allocate these new dollars to meet the specific needs of their district.
See what pay raises school districts across the state have planned for this upcoming school year as part of the #20x2020 plan, so far:
- Altar Valley Elementary District: Altar Valley Elementary District approved a 10% raise for their teachers.
- Chandler Unified School District: Chandler Unified School District approved 10% raises for all certified staff in addition to 5% raises for support staff and 5% raises for administrative and exempt staff.
- Deer Valley Unified School District: Deer Valley Unified School District approved 12% raises for teachers, 10% raises for other certified staff, 7% raises for classified staff and 4% raises for administrative staff.
- Dysart Unified School District: Dysart Unified School District plans to provide teachers a 10% pay raise in addition to 5% raises for classified and administrative staff.
- Marana Unified School District: Marana Unified School District will give teachers a 10% raise in addition to a 10% raise for support staff.
- Sahuarita Unified School District: Sahuarita Unified School District approved a 10% raise for their teachers.
- Tempe Elementary School District: Tempe Elementary School District plans to provide 11% raises for teachers along with 5% raises for psychologists, health services professionals, specialists and administrators and 2% raises for social workers, counselors and classified employees.
- Vail School District: Vail School District approved 10% raises for their teachers and voted to give all employees a minimum 4% raise.
- Washington Elementary School District: Washington Elementary School District has proposed a 15.5% teacher pay raise along with a 4.25% pay raise for support staff.
- Yuma Union High School District: Yuma Union High School District will give certified staff a 12% raise. Yuma Union will also give all classified staff members making more than minimum wage a 4% raise and administrative staff a 3% raise.