Governor Ducey Signs Bill Expanding ASDB Early Childhood Program

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today signed HB 2022, to expand the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (ASDB) early childhood program by providing $2,070,000 in funding. Funding will be used to hire teachers that will travel to and from students’ homes to provide early intervention and skills development education to children who are deaf or hard of hearing and/or visually impaired. These early interactions and assessments will allow for a smoother and more successful transition into ASDB-preschool.

“Education is Arizona’s number one priority and this bill provides the resources needed to give more children a jump start on literacy and learning before they enter the classroom. I am proud to sign a bill that will help students across the state receive the tools they need to succeed in the classroom,” said Governor Ducey. “I want to thank Representative Paul Boyer for his passion and advocacy for this issue.”