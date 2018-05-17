Final public hearing for ADOT’s Tentative Five-Year Program is this week in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona - Now is the time to comment on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s recommended plan for the next five years of construction projects statewide.

ADOT will hold its third and final public hearing this week for the 2019-2023 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program. The hearing will be at 9 a.m. Friday, May 18, in the ADOT Auditorium, 206 S. 17th Ave. in Phoenix. The monthly State Transportation Board meeting will follow the public hearing.

The comment period is important to both ADOT and the State Transportation Board, which reviews and approves the program, as they hear from the public and agencies about which highway and airport projects are most important to communities statewide. In addition to providing comments at the public hearing, comments can be submitted online, by email and by phone through June 5.

The Tentative Five-Year Program outlines proposed projects and improvements to the state highway system and airports. The program is updated annually and designates how much local, state and federal funding is allocated for highway, bridge and aviation projects.

Many of the major projects in the tentative program focus on improving some of Arizona’s busiest corridors. Better mobility means better daily commutes and travel for everyone. Improved roads also enhance freight movement, trade, commerce and economic development, all of which benefit the quality of life statewide.

ADOT is committed to protecting Arizona’s $21.5 billion investment in the state highway system through dedicated preservation funding. The Tentative Five-Year Program meets ADOT’s previously established target of $260 million per year for preservation. Projects like repaving highways, repairing or reconstructing bridges and projects to extend the life of existing pavement all help to preserve the highway system and keep it functioning as it should.

In addition, ADOT has recommended increasing the amount of preservation funding to $320 million per year as part of the recently adopted Long-Range Transportation Plan, a blueprint for investment priorities over the next 25 years.

The complete report of all proposed projects is available at azdot.gov for review and comment until 5 p.m. June 5. ADOT welcomes feedback via an online form at surveymonkey.com/r/G6DNQVG, by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and by phone at 855.712.8530.

The public comment period for the 2019-2023 Tentative Program began on March 16. It included public hearings in Sahuarita on March 16 and in Flagstaff on April 20. The State Transportation Board will vote on the updated Five-Year Program on June 15 at its meeting in Globe.

Here are the details for the final public hearing, a follow-up study session and the State Transportation Board’s June meeting. All meetings begin at 9 a.m.:

May 18: Public hearing and State Transportation Board meeting in the ADOT Administration Building Auditorium, 206 S. 17th Ave., Phoenix.

June 5: State Transportation Board study session at ADOT’s Human Resources Development Center, 1130 N. 22nd Ave., Phoenix.

June 15: State Transportation Board meeting at the City of Globe Council Chambers, 150 N. Pine St., Globe.