Governor Ducey Signs Bill Promoting American Civics Education

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey signed SB 1444, further establishing Arizona as a national leader in promoting civics education by creating the American Civics Education Pilot Program for grades 9-12. Students in the program will take at least one semester of an American civics course and take an assessment at the end.

“Arizona led the nation when we became the first state to pass the American Civics Act,” said Governor Ducey. “Today, I’m proud to continue that leadership by establishing a program that recognizes students for their civics achievements. We have a responsibility to ensure tomorrow’s leaders are equipped with an understanding of our country’s founding principles and democratic institutions. Arizona will continue to be a model for the rest of the nation in advancing civics education. Thank you to Senator Kimberly Yee for your work on this important issue.”