Governor Ducey Signs Bill Allowing Industrial Hemp

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey, Monday signed SB 1098, providing funding for the Arizona Department of Agriculture’s (AZDA) agricultural pilot program allowing universities and those with a license from AZDA to begin cultivating industrial hemp - the fiber form of cannabis. Specifically, the hemp would be required to remain below 0.3 percent THC.

Industrial hemp grown under the pilot program would be an agricultural product that requires a grower, harvester, transporter or processor to obtain a license from the AZDA.

Harvested hemp is produced into a wide range of products including building materials, food, paper and textiles. Currently, at least 34 states have passed legislation related to industrial hemp.

“This bill opens Arizona to the possibility of a new agricultural product,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m glad to sign a bill that could have a positive economic impact for the state.”