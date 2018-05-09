Governor Ducey Recognizes Arizona State Employees

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey issued a proclamation recognizing May 9, 2018 as Arizona State Employee Recognition Day to thank state employees for their dedicated service to Arizona citizens.

“Today, we thank every state employee for their service to the people of Arizona. Every day these dedicated employees go above and beyond, never stop improving, and work tirelessly to serve their fellow citizens. Their dedication and commitment provides an example to other government entities of how to provide the quality customer service that taxpayers deserve,” said Governor Ducey. “We value and appreciate the efforts of our state employees today, and all year round.”

WHEREAS, Arizona’s state employees make a significant contribution to the well-being and quality of life for all citizens of our state; and

WHEREAS, dedicated state employees drive results and efficiencies throughout state government, serving as a model to other states, counties, cities and even the federal government of how to provide quality customer service to the taxpayer; and

WHEREAS, Arizona is served by an empowered workforce of highly engaged and creative men and women who dedicate every day to serving our customers’ needs and earning the taxpayers’ trust in many essential areas including education, health care, crime prevention, fire protection, economic development and management, transportation, and conservation of energy and natural resources; and

WHEREAS, in the spirit of continuous improvement, state employees are committed to streamlining state government and eliminating waste to enhance the quality of service provided to the public, helping Arizona become the number one state to live, work, play, retire, recreate and get an education; and

WHEREAS, state employees work together with a spirit, integrity and humility that moves Arizona forward in a way that makes our fellow citizens proud; and

WHEREAS, Arizona is pleased to join other states across the nation on May 9, 2018, to express special appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and generous spirit of dedication to serving the citizens of our state.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim May 9, 2018, as

ARIZONA STATE EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION DAY

and encourage all Arizonans to recognize state employees for their hard work and dedication to the people across our beautiful Grand Canyon state.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this twenty-fifth day of April in the year Two Thousand and Eighteen and of the Independence of the United State of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Second.

ATTEST:

Secretary of State