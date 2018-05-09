Ajo Border Patrol Station Holds “Coffee With a Cop” Event

Ajo, Arizona - In an effort to further the lines of communication between agents and the community, Ajo Border Patrol Station is hosting their first “Coffee with a Cop” event on May 10, 2018.

Border Patrol agents are inviting members of the community to come out and join them at Verrado Coffee Company located at 1829 N Verrado Way, Buckeye AZ, 85396 between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday.

“Coffee with a Cop” is a national campaign which began in 2011 as a way for law enforcement to interact with the citizens and communities they serve. Community members will have an opportunity to meet and discuss issues of concern with U.S. Border Patrol Agents who work and live in their community. These informal gatherings help build trust and relationships between law enforcement and community stakeholders. Community members will have an opportunity to meet US Border Patrol Agents who work and live in their community.

The event will give attendees a chance to ask questions and discuss issues of concern with US Border Patrol agents.

The Border Patrol is not only dedicated to reducing illicit activity along border communities but it is committed to fostering and contributing to the betterment of the local communities they serve and live in.