Capitol Dome Lit Blue In Honor Of Arizona’s Law Enforcement

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Governor Ducey attended the Arizona Department of Public Safety Officer Memorial Ceremony and he will also attend the 45th Annual Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Service this evening. In honor of Arizona’s law enforcement and the sacrifices they make to protect our communities, the Arizona State Capitol will be lit blue.

“For our law enforcement officers, no shift, call or moment is routine. Arizona is grateful for the risks our officers take and we will never take those sacrifices for granted,” said Governor Ducey. “This evening, the Capitol Dome will be lit blue as a symbol of our solidarity and support for every man and woman serving in uniform.”