Former Quartzsite PD Evidence Tech Indicted on Theft Charges

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted 46-year-old Christy Conley, a former Quartzsite Police Department evidence technician, on charges related to stealing money that she was responsible for safeguarding as evidence. Conley is also accused of lighting a fire inside of the evidence room in an attempt to cover her tracks.

Conley is accused of stealing approximately $20,000 from the Quartzsite Police Department’s evidence safe. $13,000 of the $20,000 belonged to a deceased man’s estate. The remaining $7,000 was evidence impounded in drug trafficking cases.

Conley was arrested in Wisconsin on a Grand Jury warrant and will be extradited back to Arizona to face charges of Theft, Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, and Tampering with Evidence, as well as a misdemeanor reckless burning charge related to the fire.

Special Agents with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated this case.

Assistant Attorney General Jordyn Raimondo is prosecuting this case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.