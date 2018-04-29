Budget Agreement on K-12 Funding That Includes 20% Pay Raise for Teachers by 2020

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Ducey, President Yarbrough and Speaker Mesnard Announce a Budget Agreement on K-12 Funding That Includes 20% Pay Raise for Teachers by 2020.

“Earlier this month, we stood shoulder to shoulder, in unity with the education community, to announce a plan for a 20 percent increase in teacher pay by school year 2020. Today, we are pleased to announce that this plan is a reality. Arizona is delivering on its commitment to our students and teachers.

"We are also restoring recession-era cuts to increase funding for schools and putting more money into the classroom -- flexible dollars for superintendents to use for support staff pay increases, update antiquated curriculum and improve school infrastructure -- without raising taxes. This plan benefits our children’s education across the state, and we are working through the weekend to introduce a budget early next week and pass it shortly thereafter.”