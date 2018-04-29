Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Fallen Nogales Officer

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday, April 30, 2018 to honor the life of fallen Nogales Police Officer Jesus Cordova. Flags will also be lowered on the day of Officer Cordova’s interment, which has not been set.

“Officer Cordova was a dedicated public servant and Arizona mourns his loss. This tragedy reminds us of the sacrifices that police officers make daily to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Ducey. “My prayers and condolences go out to Officer Cordova’s family and loved ones and the entire Nogales community. In honor of Officer Cordova’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Monday.”