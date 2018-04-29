Border Patrol Agents Assist in Rollover Accident

Tubac, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint responded to a vehicle rollover near kilometer marker 48 and extricated the injured driver Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m., agents responded to a report that a Ford F-150 had run off the road and rolled onto its roof. An agent certified as an emergency medical technician assessed the man’s condition while other agents helped Tubac Fire Department responders extract the elderly male driver. TFD then transported the man to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

In the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, security operations often turn into humanitarian missions. Tucson Sector currently employs more than 275 agents trained as EMTs; 22 of whom are licensed paramedics.