AWC Innovation Fund Committee working with local tribes to increase college-going culture

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Innovation Fund Committee for Native Indian Student Success has partnered with local tribes to plan three upcoming College Success events to help increase the college-going culture in Yuma and La Paz counties.

The committee has been working in collaboration with tribal leaders and education departments from Cocopah, Quechan, and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) to put on these events as a way to encourage more students to consider higher education.

The project is one of 12 that were approved through the 2018 Innovation Fund, where staff presented proposals in hopes of winning funds to make their initiatives a reality.

College Success event schedule:

May 3, 2018 – Career & Tribal Resource Night @ AWC Parker Community Center (CRIT), 6-8 p.m.

May 10, 2018 – Family College Night @ Ironwood Community Center (Quechan), 3-6 p.m.

May 31, 2018 – College Success Day @ AWC Yuma Campus (Cocopah), 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Laura Shepherd at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7761.