Economists Agree With Ducey's Forecast

Phoenix, Arizona - On Monday’s front page, the Arizona Republic reported “Economists Agree With Ducey’s Forecast.” The article details how projections from economists in Arizona and around the country align with those at the core of Governor Doug Ducey’s 20x2020 plan.

The 20x2020 plan gives Arizona teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020 and invests new dollars in Arizona’s public schools -- all without raising taxes. Increased state revenues due to our state’s thriving economy will allow more money to reach Arizona’s teachers and classrooms.

Find out what economists have to say about Arizona’s growing economy:

National Economists:

Moody's Analytics: According to the Republic, “Moody’s Analytics estimates personal-income growth in Arizona to average 6 percent this calendar year, which covers half the state's fiscal 2018 and the first half of fiscal 2019.” On Governor Ducey’s plan, economist Jesse Rogers from Moody’s Analytics in Pennsylvania said, “The state government forecast is reasonable.”

Arizona Economists: