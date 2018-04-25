Attorney General Brnovich Obtains $130,000 for Arizonans from Auto Dealer

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Arizona consumers will receive up to $130,000 in restitution as part of a settlement with ABC Nissan, an auto dealer in Phoenix.

“When Arizonans shop for a car, they deserve an honest, transparent, and fair car buying experience,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Advertising fake prices and falsifying consumer information on credit applications are completely unacceptable practices.”

The State’s complaint alleged ABC Nissan previously engaged in false advertising practices, including internet advertising that listed vehicles at prices that included all possible rebates and excluded mandatory dealer “add-ons” that had already been applied to the vehicles. The State also alleged that ABC Nissan previously misrepresented consumers’ financial information on loan applications in order to obtain financing for vehicle purchases.

Under the settlement resolving the complaint, ABC will pay Arizona consumers up to $130,000 in restitution. The settlement notes that ABC Nissan has changed some of its practices after becoming aware of the Attorney General’s investigation.

The settlement requires court approval before it is final. If the court approves the consent decree, consumers who believe they may be eligible for restitution will have 90 days from that date to file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Hundreds of consumers may have been affected.

Consumers who purchased cars from ABC Nissan and believe they are victims of consumer fraud should contact the Arizona Attorney General’s Office by calling in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Consumers can also file a consumer complaint online at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer .

This case was handled by Matthew du Mee, Unit Chief Counsel of the Consumer Litigation Unit.

Pictures of alleged misleading online ads: