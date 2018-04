Veteran Job Assistance

Wellton, Arizona - On Wednesday, May 9th & 23rd, Arizona@Work Veterans’ Workforce Specialist Richard Perez will be at the Wellton Library from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to assist veterans with resume creation, online applications, and job hunting.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue. For more information, call Richard Perez at (928) 247-8747.